Void Season Would Leave Sour Taste, Wolves Star Feels

Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Matt Doherty has revealed he is eager to see the season through, rather than see it declared void, as he feels not getting the opportunity to finish the campaign would leave a sour taste in the mouth.



Nuno's Wolves are sitting sixth in the Premier League table, with just five points separating them from fourth place and Champions League qualification.













Doherty is of the view that the club were on the verge of another magnificent season before football in England was suspended and he does not want the campaign written off.



Wolves are also still involved in the Europa League, having reached the last 16 stage to play Greek giants Olympiacos over two legs; they drew the first leg in Greece 1-1.





However, after the curtain dropped on European football earlier last month, Doherty feels they should get the opportunity to finish the season later on in the year as not being able to do so would feel like a punch to the gut for the players.







“We’re on the cusp of another really great season and the possibilities are more than what we had last season – Champions League is a possibility and we’re already in the knockout stages in Europe”, Doherty told the club’s official site.



“It was becoming really exciting for us, a real big opportunity that we couldn’t wait for. We were looking at the fixtures and couldn’t wait to play the games.





“If we don’t get to finish that, it will leave a sour taste.”



There is still no clarity over when football will be able to resume, however UEFA has moved Euro 2020 to next summer to make extra space in the calendar, while FIFA is keen to do all it can to help leagues complete their respective seasons.

