Billionaire Premier League Owners Rubbing Hands – Liverpool Legend On Potential Wage Cuts

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia believes the fat cat owners of Premier League clubs would be delighted to cut the wages of the players due to the ongoing suspension of football.



Premier League stars have banded together to help send money to support the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.













Ahead of the pledge, players were criticised for refusing to agree to wage cuts and there has still been no league wide agreement on stars cutting their salaries during a time when clubs are unable to play games.



But Hyypia believes that it should be up to the players to accept wage cuts or deferrals, and to monitor whether the money they are sacrificing is going to the right places.





He believes if players accept an unconditional wage cut it would only benefit billionaire owners rather than the ones who need that money.







“I would be in favour of players having the right to decide for themselves”, the Liverpool legend told Finland's C More Sports Line.



“Whether to put the grant and where they want to put it. If we cut from wages, where is the money going?





“Billionaire owners are rubbing their hands that there is no need to pay wages.”



A number of Premier League clubs have come in for criticism for putting their non-playing staff on the UK Government's furlough scheme.

