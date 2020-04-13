Chelsea and Manchester City Yet To Firm Up Interest In Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Chelsea have not yet put an offer to Lautaro Martinez's representatives, despite Barcelona having made a lucrative proposal.



The 22-year-old striker is expected to be one of the most in demand strikers in the transfer market in the next window.













Barcelona have long been keeping tabs on him and it has been claimed that Martinez already has a €10m per season contract offer from the Catalan giants.



Manchester City have also identified him as a potential long term replacement for Sergio Aguero and the Argentine is also on the radar of Chelsea as well.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Chelsea and Manchester City have yet to hand offers to Martinez's representatives.







With the financial implications of the suspension of football not yet fully known, some clubs are waiting to understand the situation before making moves.



Manchester City and Chelsea could only move in the summer once they understand how much money they may be able to spend.





Martinez has a €111m release clause in his contract, which would mean a substantial outlay to sign him.



The striker has also not ruled out staying at Inter, but it could require the Nerazzurri to make a considerable improvement on their €4.5m new contract offer.

