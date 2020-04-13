XRegister
26 October 2019

13/04/2020 - 12:20 BST

Everton Tipped To Go Back In For Target After Initial Proposal Failed

 




Everton have been tipped to go back in with a fresh proposal for Torino striker Andrea Belotti soon after failing with an inital offer.

The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals this season in all competitions, continuing to be a key man for Torino and hit the back of the net on a regular basis.  


 



Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve his forward line in the summer, ahead of Everton's 2020/21 campaign, and is well aware of what countryman Belotti can do.

The Everton manager wants to take him to Merseyside and, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, has already failed with a €45m bid.
 


However, it is claimed that Everton will not abandon their pursuit of Belotti and will soon return with another bid for the striker.



Torino president Urbano Cairo favours keeping Belotti, convincing him to sign a new contract and then building the team around him.

However, Everton have not given up hope of signing Belotti and will try to tempt Torino to sell with another proposal.
 


The striker is happy at Torino though and has not ruled out staying at the club, despite interest from abroad.
 