Facing Leeds United At Elland Road Was Surreal, Former White Admits

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has described playing against the Whites at Elland Road as being something surreal and admits he will not forget the reception the faithful gave him.



The 53-year-old spent seven years at Leeds between 1996 and 2003, notching up more than 250 appearances before leaving for Everton.













As Toffees goalkeeper, Martyn headed back to Elland Road, locking horns with Leeds; he made over 100 appearances during his time on the books at Everton.



Describing the moment as being one of the highlights of his career, Martyn insisted that it was a surreal experience as he looked to keep the team he loved at bay.





The goalkeeper was also struck by the reception he got from all four corners of the pitch and is thankful to fans for gifting him such an amazing experience.







Martyn also took time to note a European clash against AC Milan with Leeds as one of his top moments.



“The AC Milan game really sticks out, as it was a really great moment, along with lots of those European trips", the former England international told Leeds' official site.





"But also coming back as an Everton player and playing at Elland Road against Leeds United was quite surreal, having been here so long, loving the club and being part of it, to then coming here and playing for another team.



"The reception I got from all four corners of the ground that night is something I’ll never forget and I will always treasure that.



"The game finished in a draw, so it was all good and I’m very thankful for that reception.”



Martyn clocked up close to 400 appearances in the Premier League over the course of his career, while he also featured in Leeds' memorable run to the semi-final of the Champions League in the 2000/01 campaign.

