Favourite Goal Against Running Machine Leeds, Blackburn Star Reveals

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has revealed his winning goal against Leeds United, a team he dubs a running machine, is his favourite goal for the club, adding it was a great moment.



Tony Mowbray's Blackburn beat Leeds 2-1 in October 2018 last season, putting the Peacocks unbeaten run of eight games to an end when the two sides met at Ewood Park.













Lenihan scored the winning goal with a header from close range handing Blackburn a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute.



Blackburn manager Mowbray labelled Leeds a running machine for their work off the ball and the Rovers defender stressed they knew the importance of the game beforehand, as a loss would have increased the gap between the two sides in the table.





The Whites have become a non-stop pressing unit under Marcelo Bielsa and scoring the winner against tough opponents is a moment Lenihan treasures.







“My favourite goal I think it must be the Leeds goal at home when we beat them 2-1", Lenihan told fans via Blackburn's official site.



“Obviously, you billed Leeds last season as a running machine, as the gaffer called them, so we knew going into the game that it was going to be one of the toughest games of the season and when that goal went in, to score the winner against them, it was a great moment.”





In the earlier fixture between the two teams this season at Elland Road, Leeds ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

