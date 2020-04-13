Figure Newcastle United Must Pay To Sign Loanee Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's purchase option to sign Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke is set at €10m, it has been claimed in Germany.



Bentaleb previously plied his tried for Tottenham Hostpur in England before moving to Germany to play for Schalke on loan from the English side.













Die Knappen made the move permanent after the end of the loan spell, with Bentaleb putting pen to paper on a four-year long deal.



The Algerian started well in Germany, but has fallen out of favour at the club, with the 25-year old not making a single Bundesliga appearance this season.





Bentaleb made the move back to England in the winter transfer window, signing for Newcastle on a loan deal for the rest of the season.







Despite his limited number of appearances for the Magpies, it has been claimed that Steve Bruce has been impressed with what he has seen of Bentaleb and is keen for the club to keep hold of him.



Newcastle managed to include a purchase option in the loan for Bentaleb and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, it is set at €10m.





However, with football suspended, it remains to be seen if the Magpies decide to make the signing permanent as the midfielder has only made three appearances for the club.



Bentaleb was demoted to Schalke’s reserve team last season due to a disciplinary clash, with the club keeping him away from the first-team set-up.

