XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/04/2020 - 15:40 BST

First Week Was Holiday, Now I Need Celtic Park Rush – Celtic Star

 




Mohamed Elyounoussi has conceded that he is missing playing at Celtic Park and admits that with each passing day he is becoming more restless to get back to football.

Elyounoussi joined Celtic on a loan deal from Southampton last summer and made an impression north of the border early on in his stint.  


 



With football suspended, it is unclear if Elyounoussi will be able to play again for Celtic before his loan stint officially comes to a close at the end of June.

The forward has returned to Norway during the break and admits that he is enjoying spending more time with his family while being away from the hurly-burly of the football season.
 


However, he did concede that he is missing the rush of playing at Celtic Park and feels with each passing day he is becoming more impatient and restless about getting back to the daily routine of playing football.



The Norwegian told domestic broadcaster TV2: “The only positive thing about this situation is that I get to spend time with my family.

“I am a very family-loving person and my grandparents also get to see my daughter.
 


“I also have very good training facilities and play with my little brother.

“You miss the adrenaline you get at Celtic Park.

“You don’t get that mood on the sidelines. The first week was like a holiday, but now I really feel the need to play games.”

Elyounoussi has seven goals and six assists to his name in all competitions this season for Neil Lennon's Celtic.
 