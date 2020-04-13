First Week Was Holiday, Now I Need Celtic Park Rush – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mohamed Elyounoussi has conceded that he is missing playing at Celtic Park and admits that with each passing day he is becoming more restless to get back to football.



Elyounoussi joined Celtic on a loan deal from Southampton last summer and made an impression north of the border early on in his stint.













With football suspended, it is unclear if Elyounoussi will be able to play again for Celtic before his loan stint officially comes to a close at the end of June.



The forward has returned to Norway during the break and admits that he is enjoying spending more time with his family while being away from the hurly-burly of the football season.





However, he did concede that he is missing the rush of playing at Celtic Park and feels with each passing day he is becoming more impatient and restless about getting back to the daily routine of playing football.







The Norwegian told domestic broadcaster TV2: “The only positive thing about this situation is that I get to spend time with my family.



“I am a very family-loving person and my grandparents also get to see my daughter.





“I also have very good training facilities and play with my little brother.



“You miss the adrenaline you get at Celtic Park.



“You don’t get that mood on the sidelines. The first week was like a holiday, but now I really feel the need to play games.”



Elyounoussi has seven goals and six assists to his name in all competitions this season for Neil Lennon's Celtic.

