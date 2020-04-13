XRegister
26 October 2019

13/04/2020 - 17:11 BST

Galatasaray Pushing For Aston Villa Winger

 




Galatasaray are pushing to take Aston Villa winger Trezeguet back to Turkey this coming summer, despite the Egyptian having been linked with Besiktas.

The Egypt international left Turkish side Kasimpasa last summer to join newly-promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, having caught the eye in the Africa Cup of Nations.  


 

 
 
 


The winger has been a regular feature of the Aston Villa side this season, but has struggled to make an impact in a team who have toiled in their first year back in the top flight.

With Aston Villa staring at relegation, Trezeguet could head back to Turkey, where his stock remains high.
 


Besiktas have been linked with being keen on Trezeguet, but according to Eurosport France, it is Galatasaray who are making the running for the Villa man's services.

 
 


Galatasaray are looking at Trezeguet as a potential replacement for Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli, who could move on this summer.

The Egypt international has made 65 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, where he scored 22 goals and provided 16 assists.
 


Trezeguet, who has scored three league goals this season for Aston Villa, has a contract until 2023 with the Premier League club. 
 