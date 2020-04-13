Genuinely Believe This About Carlo Ancelotti – Former Toffee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Landon Donovan has insisted that Carlo Ancelotti has not joined the Toffees for money and believes the Italian is keen to do a good job at Goodison Park.



The attacker made just 22 appearances for Everton over two separate loan spells at the club, but was a fan favourite amongst the Goodison Park faithful.













Everton were under the management of David Moyes when Donovan had his time at the club and admits that with money tight the Scot had to be careful in the transfer market.



The Goodison Park outfit have been one of the big spenders in the market in recent years and Donovan believes in Ancelotti, Everton have a manager of top pedigree, that he did not expect to take over.





However, he does not believe the much-decorated coach joined Everton for the big salary package and feels he truly wants to do a good job at the club.







Donavan told The Athletic: “The way the club was structured at the time I was there was perfect for what they were. They had a chip on their shoulder; Moyes had to spend wisely.



“But now with Ancelotti? It’s crazy. I played in a charity match at Old Trafford a few years back and Carlo was the manager for the game. I would never have expected him to end up at Everton back then.





“He knows how to get the best out of players and I think he genuinely has come to Everton to do a good job. His reputation is worth more than any pay cheque.



“He’s made plenty of money, right?”



Everton were dreaming of a push up to a European spot before the Premier League season was suspended last month, with Ancelotti having had a big impact.

