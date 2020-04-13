He’s Everything – Blackburn Star On Admiration For Liverpool Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan has lauded Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, stressing the Dutchman has everything that could ever be wanted in a centre-back.



Van Dijk has been touted as the world’s best centre-back at the moment on the back of his performances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Lehinan, picking his ideal centre-back pairing, cannot overlook the Reds star.













Lenihan admits he has heard Premier League players talk about Van Dijk and his presence on the pitch, adding the Reds defender is everything needed in a defender.



The 26-year old went on to add the Liverpool centre-back is good at every aspect of defending as he is bigger, stronger and quicker than most and has precise control over the ball; he added that Van Dijk is "everything".





“Obviously, you would have to put Virgil van Dijk in there”, Lehihan told fans via Blackburn's official site.







“He is everything. People who have played against him, the likes of Troy Deeney, I’ve seen comments from him about how he’s just bigger, stronger, quicker.



“He’s everything. He’s an all-round centre-half and he’s very good on the ball.”





Van Dijk finished runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro to finish in the top three, on the back of a superb season at Liverpool.

