He’s Very Good – Blackburn Man Picks Out Norwich City Star As Toughest Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan has revealed Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is the best player that he has locked horns with domestically.



Rovers faced the Canaries in late December last season, in an encounter when both teams were struggling to break down each other’s defence. However, the Finnish striker’s late strike saw Norwich take all three points home.













Pukki’s heroics for the Canaries saw them win promotion to the Premier League, with the Finn scoring 29 goals in 43 appearances in the Championship. Norwich finished top of the table in the 2018/19 season with 94 points.



Lenihan recalled the reverse fixture at Carrow Road, admitting he could have potentially been sent off as he was finding it difficult to cope with Pukki’s movement and fouled the Finn to stop him from getting through on goal.





“The first person that comes to my head, playing against domestically, is probably Teemu Pukki”, Lenihan told fans via Blackburn's official site.







“I think we lost 1-0 (to Norwich) last year at Ewood and he didn’t really do much all game, but he got the winner late on, after the 80th minute, and then when we played them at their place, I potentially could have got sent off!



“I think I was last man and I fouled him, but his movement and his finishing, I don’t know how many goals he ended up with last year, but I thought he was very good.”





Pukki started the current Premier League season with six goals in his first five games, but his purple patch has come to an end in recent months, as the Finn has only managed five goals in 23 league appearances since then.

