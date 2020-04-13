I Was Manchester United Fan – Blackburn Star Picks Red Devils Legend As Favourite

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan has revealed he was a Manchester United fan growing up, adding Roy Keane is his favourite Irish player.



Manchester United dominated the Premier League in the 1990s and 2000s winning the highest number of Premier League trophies in the competition's history with 13 league titles.













Keane was a pivotal figure during his time at Manchester United and the 26-year-old was a big admirer of someone he rates as one of his country's finest.



Lenihan watched on as Manchester United picked up trophy after trophy and has acknowledged that he supported the Red Devils in his childhood.





He disclosed he was not always a defender, adding he started off as a central-midfielder trying to model his game on the Red Devils legend.







“My favourite Republic of Ireland player growing up was Roy Keane”, Lehihan told fans via Blackburn's official site.



“I was a Man United fan growing up and Keane is one of the greatest Irish players, if not the greatest Irish player ever to play. He had a big influence on me.





“I was a centre-mid growing up and I always tried to replicate my game on his, so he was by a mile my favourite player growing up.”



Lenihan has made two appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team, making his debut against the USA in Dublin where he registered an assist for Ireland’s opening goal, but still has some way to go to reach Keane's 67 caps.





