I’ve Become Statistics Nerd In Recent Years – Brentford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford centre-back Pontus Jansson has revealed he has become a statistical nerd over the last few years and believes the statistics back up that his boyhood side Malmo are favourites for this season's Allsvenskan title.



Jansson made his professional debut for Malmo and spent five seasons at the club, which was followed by a move to Italian outfit Torino.













He jumped into English football at Leeds United, becoming a cult hero at Elland Road, before a shock switch last summer to Brentford.



Jansson has revealed he has become a statistical nerd after following the Swedish league relentlessly, keeping track of the players and clubs in his homeland.





Malmo are firm favourites to win the title in the 2020 season, Jansson feels, followed by Hammarby and Djurgardens.







“I have become a statistics nerd in the last three to four years. I follow all the Swedes in a geeky way”, Jansson told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.



“I keep an eye on each column. Malmo FF are big favourites, they can get there. I have the numbers on it.





“They are big favourites this year too, with Hammarby and Djungarden behind.”



Jansson is currently waiting to see when the season will be able to resume as he hopes to help Brentford push for the Premier League; the Swedish season is also currently suspended.

