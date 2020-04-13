I’ve Exceeded My Leeds United Dream, 28-Year-Old Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has revealed that he has exceeded his dreams by being able to put on the captain's armband at Elland Road.



Cooper came through the youth ranks at Hull City, but had to head out for loan stints at Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield to earn senior team experience.













He eventually joined Chesterfield on a permanent basis and his performances with the club led to a switch to Leeds in the summer of 2014.



Cooper has worked hard to establish himself at boyhood club Leeds and was handed the captain's armband for the 2017/18 campaign.





The 28-year-old insists that he is honoured to be Leeds captain and revealed that he has now exceeded what he dreamt of doing.







"I always had the dream of playing for Leeds, and I've exceeded that in captaining the club", Cooper told Leeds' official site.



"My name is with a lot of greats and hopefully in a few years, I can be remembered for a lot more. I take inspiration from that and strive to be as good as those guys.





"It's a real honour, and it's a role I take a lot of pride in.



"I like to think that I set a good example around the place, and try to push people forward every single day."



The centre-back believes he has a crucial role to play when the going gets tough, helping to drive the team on.



"There's times in the season where the more senior lads, not just myself, need to step up and be the shoulder for everyone to lean on and drive the team forward.



"It's an unbelievable job, I'm enjoying being captain, and long may it continue."



Cooper is now just ten appearances short of reaching the 200-appearance mark for Leeds and, with nine games left in the Championship season, could reach the milestone in the Premier League.

