Jack Grealish More Appealing To Manchester United Than James Maddison

Manchester United believe signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa would be easier to do than capturing James Maddison from Leicester City, according to The Athletic.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add more creativity to his midfield in the next transfer window and Manchester United have drawn up a list of targets.













Both Grealish and Maddison are towards the top of Manchester United’s summer wishlist, but they are only expected to sign one of the two.



And it has been claimed that the Aston Villa man is the preferred choice over Maddison within the Manchester United recruitment team at the moment.





Manchester United feel that signing Grealish from Aston Villa would represent better business and be easier to do.







Leicester made Manchester United wait to sign Harry Maguire last summer and are believed to value Maddison at around £100m this summer.



Aston Villa could be more ready to play ball on Grealish, especially if they lose their battle to stay in the top flight.





The attacking midfielder is highly rated by Solskjaer, who is claimed to appreciate the way he plays the game.

