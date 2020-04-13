XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/04/2020 - 14:15 BST

Jack Grealish More Appealing To Manchester United Than James Maddison

 




Manchester United believe signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa would be easier to do than capturing James Maddison from Leicester City, according to The Athletic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add more creativity to his midfield in the next transfer window and Manchester United have drawn up a list of targets.  


 



Both Grealish and Maddison are towards the top of Manchester United’s summer wishlist, but they are only expected to sign one of the two.

And it has been claimed that the Aston Villa man is the preferred choice over Maddison within the Manchester United recruitment team at the moment.
 


Manchester United feel that signing Grealish from Aston Villa would represent better business and be easier to do.



Leicester made Manchester United wait to sign Harry Maguire last summer and are believed to value Maddison at around £100m this summer.

Aston Villa could be more ready to play ball on Grealish, especially if they lose their battle to stay in the top flight.
 


The attacking midfielder is highly rated by Solskjaer, who is claimed to appreciate the way he plays the game.
 