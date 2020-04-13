Manchester United’s Asking Price For Defender Stumbling Block For Suitors

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United’s asking price for Tottenham Hotspur linked Chris Smalling could mean he does not move on in the summer and plays for the club again, according to The Athletic.



Smalling joined Roma on loan last year and his re-established his credentials as a top defender in Italy over the course of the season.













Roma are interested in signing him up on a permanent transfer, but they do not have an option to buy in the loan agreement and are unwilling to meet the Red Devils' asking price.



Smalling is scheduled to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not shut the door on him being part of the Manchester United squad again.





The England defender has been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, but it has been claimed he could stay at Manchester United.







Manchester United wanted £25m for Smalling last summer and are unlikely to revise their asking price down this summer.



The current suspension of football and its knock-on effect on club finances are expected to be a factor and it is claimed that Smalling's asking price could be a hurdle to him leaving Old Trafford.





The defender has cut a happy figure at Roma and has so far made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi.

