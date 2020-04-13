Southampton Keen On 22-Year-Old, Enquiry Lodged, Trail Bundesliga Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are amongst a clutch of the clubs who have probed the possibility of signing Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge.



The 22-year-old versatile hitman has caught the attention of several clubs this season, especially with a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League.













His ability to play in various positions across the frontline has made him an attractive proposition and several clubs are interested in snaring him away from Club Brugge this summer.



It has been claimed that Club Brugge have already fielded enquiries from clubs in England, Germany and Italy.





According to Eurosport France, Southampton, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli have been in touch with the Belgian giants to ask about Denns.







The Saints are in competition with some of the biggest clubs in Germany in the chase for Dennis and it is far from clear if they can prevail.



Dortmund are the ones who are leading the race for the striker as they have already started negotiations with Club Brugge.





However, the discussions are still at an early stage and Club Brugge may be looking to do all they can to create an auction for Dennis.

