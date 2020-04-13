Zinedine Zidane Keen To Land Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have joined the race for Arsenal linked defender Dayot Upamecano this summer, at the request of their head coach Zinedine Zidane.



The 21-year-old French defender could potentially move on from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window and has been linked with a host of clubs.













Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with wanting to sign Upamecano and could try to take him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.



But there are several other teams who have been monitoring the defender and it has been claimed that now European royalty Real Madrid have enter the chase.





According to Spanish sports daily AS, Real Madrid are now considering taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.







Signing a centre-back has been part of Real Madrid’s plans ahead of next season and Zidane has requested the club try and sign Upamecano.



The Real Madrid coach is a big admirer of his compatriot and believes the 21-year-old is good enough to play for the club.





Upamecano is a certain starter at RB Leipzig and may take into account his starting chances at any club interested in his services.



But Zidane is eyeing the Frenchman as the first alternative to the centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

