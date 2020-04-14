XRegister
26 October 2019

14/04/2020 - 13:46 BST

Antonio Conte Was Impressed With Mason Mount – Former Chelsea Youth Boss

 




Former Chelsea Under-21 manager Adrian Viveash has revealed ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte was impressed when he first saw Mason Mount play for the club’s youth side.

Mount is a product of Chelsea's youth system and is now shining for the club's senior side following a spell on loan at Derby County last season.


 



Viveash regularly had first team players looking to slot into his side when they needed to stay sharp or reach match fitness, but on one such occasion, he still found a place for Mount.

The midfielder managed to impress first team manager Conte, who was watching from the stands.
 


The current Coventry City assistant manager added the senior players trusted Mount a lot, with the players not hesitating to work the ball towards the youngster because of his excellent control.



"You could see the first-team players trusted him because he's so good on the ball", Viveash told the BBC.

"The first thing you notice is that they're not afraid to give it him all the time.
 


"I know Antonio was very impressed with him after that game. That was probably a moment the recognition got gained. 

“They started to ask for him if they needed a midfield player. It made an impression on them."

Mount made his competitive debut for Chelsea this season and has established himself as a first-team player under Frank Lampard, making over 40 appearances for the side in all competitions.
 