Easy To See Why – Everton Star On Carlo Ancelotti’s Success

Everton midfielder Glyfi Sigurdsson believes that having seen Carlo Ancelotti work up close it is now easy to see why he has enjoyed such success as a manager.



The Italian manager has coached a host of top clubs across Europe and agreed to join Everton in December to replace his predecessor Marco Silva.













Ancelotti has succeeded in lifting the Toffees up from the relegation zone with Everton now sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table.



Icelandic international Sigurdsson is working with Ancelotti day in, day out and has expressed his delight at the Italian, stressing he keeps things simple and to the point, and makes sure the players are clear on what he expects from them.





Sigurdsson stated it is easy to see why the manager has been so successful in his career, adding the players got going immediately after he came in.







“It is easy to see why the manager has been so successful around Europe and we picked up straight away when he came in”, Sigurdsson told the club's official site.



“He does not complicate things, his instructions are simple and we are all clear on what we are doing.





“We are very organised defensively, he does a lot of work on that.”



The Everton star complimented his boss on creating a good atmosphere in training, stressing Ancelotti values every player in the squad and keeps himself informed on what is happening in their lives.



“He is a cool guy and creates a good atmosphere in training.



“He keeps every player happy and speaks to everyone. He’ll talk to you in the canteen about whatever is happening in the world.



“He’ll ask about you and what’s happening in your life. He has the ability to make all the players feel relaxed and tries to get the best from every player.



“He has done it with the best in the world and won trophies throughout his career and you trust in everything he says."



Ancelotti will be targeting a spot in the Europa League if the season restarts, something which would mark a big turnaround in Everton's fortunes.

