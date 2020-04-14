He’s Got Quality I’ve Just Not Seen – Manchester City Loanee Impresses Blackburn Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan has backed Manchester City talent Tosin Adarabioyo, who is on loan at Ewood Park, to enjoy a great career in the future.



Adarabioyo joined Blackburn from Manchester City before the start of this campaign on a season-long loan, as boss Tony Mowbray strengthened his options.













Lenihan has played with wide a variety of centre-backs during his time at Blackburn, and highlighted the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Derrick Williams and Adarabioyo as some of the best centre-backs that he has ever played with.



The Irishman explained the difference between the defenders, categorising Mulgrew as a leader who had an impact on his development at the club and Williams as a hard worker who puts his body on the line for the team.





The Manchester City loanee has made a different albeit pleasant impression on Lenihan, as he feels the youngster has huge potential and admits he has talent that he has not seen before.







“That’s a difficult question. The centre-halves I’ve played with have different qualities”, Lenihan told fans via Blackburn's official site.



“You have the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, who I’ve played with many times, who was fantastic.





“A great leader, you saw the amount of goals he scored for us and he was really good for me, trying to develop my game.



“Then you have Derrick Williams, who, as I said, works so hard, puts everything on the line for himself and the team.



"And then you have Tosin, who has quality that I haven’t seen in anyone else to be fair. How he plays through the lines.



“I think he can have a great future, potentially for Manchester City, we’ll just have to wait and see.”



Adarabioyo has become a prominent player for Blackburn, making 27 appearances for the club in the Championship so far this season.

