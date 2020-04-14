I Miss Seeing Fans Celebrating Our Wins – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski has admitted that he is missing seeing the Whites supporters celebrate, something he concedes pushes him on during games.



Football action remains suspended at all levels in England at the moment with no date being set for a return.













The prospect of playing the remaining nine games behind closed doors has been discussed, but Alioski is not one to overlook the contribution of the fans, especially with him rating the supporters at Elland Road as crazy.



The North Macedonia international admits that it is not easy to play at Elland Road because of the atmosphere that is created in the presence of the fans.





Alioski insists that when the team fail to win games, it hurts to see the fans being denied what they deserve, but when the team win their celebration is something to see and something that the 28-year-old misses.







Referring to the craziness of the fans when he scored his first Leeds goal, Alioski told his club's official site: "I said that when I scored my first goal away, the fans were crazy.



"At Elland Road, with triple the amount of fans there, not just one game but every game, to play there, it's not easy.





"For the fans that push you, when you don't win, this hurts you, as you can't give them what they deserve.



"The best moment is when you win, and see how they celebrate. I miss that in this moment. I hope that we're back soon and back together with the fans."



Leeds were placed at the top of the table, leading second-placed West Brom by one point, when the season was brought to a halt.

