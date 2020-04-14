XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

14/04/2020 - 21:23 BST

I Want To See Steven Gerrard Stay, Former Rangers Star Insists

 




Former Rangers full-back Alex Forsyth has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will become a top class manager and is hoping he stays at Ibrox for a few more years yet.

The Liverpool legend has won plaudits for his work at Rangers, guiding the side to impressive results in Europe and wins over Celtic, but is yet to pick up a trophy.  


 



Rangers had been in an impressive position when they returned from the winter break, but a collapse in form has seen Celtic establish a substantial lead in the Scottish Premiership.

Forsyth, a former Ger, has watched Gerrard closely and has no doubt he will develop into a top notch manager.
 


The 68-year-old heard Jurgen Klopp tip him as a future Liverpool boss, but is hoping Gerrard still has a number of years left at Rangers ahead of him first.



“I think Steven is going to be a tip-top manager”, Forsyth told Rangers' official site.

“He has a great attitude and he speaks really well.
 


"If you watch him after a match he’s one of the very few managers who waits until every player comes off the park and shakes hands with them all.

“I saw Jurgen Klopp was tipping him recently to become the Liverpool manager one day but not for a while I hope!

"I’d like to see him stay at Rangers for a few more years and win us a few trophies before he moves on.”

Gerrard is now wrestling with the difficult position of being unable to hold training sessions with his squad as they work out on an individual basis following the suspension of the season.
 