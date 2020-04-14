XRegister
26 October 2019

14/04/2020 - 11:17 BST

I’m Excited About My Everton Future – 23-Year-Old Toffees Star

 




Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted that he is working to constantly develop as a player and is excited about the future at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old was snapped up by Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 and has progressed to become a key man at the Merseyside giants.  


 



The move was a big leap for the former England Under-21 international, but he has paid Everton back and is rated highly by current boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Calvert-Lewin is excited about his future at Everton and has stressed his desire to keep working hard to further his development in a blue shirt.
 


“For me, it is about building”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton's official site.



“I have worked very hard to get where I am. I have been working at it since I was a young kid.

“I’m very excited about my future here and I’m going to keep giving everything to try to keep improving.”
 


Calvert-Lewin had his progress at Everton acknowledged in March this year, when he put pen to paper to a new contract running until the summer of 2025.

He is yet to receive a call-up to the senior England squad, but has been capped up to Under-21 level.
 