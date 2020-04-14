I’m Missing Ibrox Full of Rangers Fans – Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic has admitted he is missing games, training sessions and turning out in front of the faithful at Ibrox, but is aware of the bigger picture involved in the suspension of football.



Katic joined Rangers from Croatian side Slaven Belupo in the summer transfer window last year, penning a four-year deal with the Scottish side.













The Croat has been handed regular game time under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, often forming a partnership with Connor Goldson in central defence.



Scottish football is now suspended and it is unclear when it will return; Katic has headed back to his native Croatia to keep fit and stay sharp.





The 23-year-old admits he is now starting to miss being with his team-mates in training, along with preparing for matches.







Katic is also feeling the absence of turning out in front of an Ibrox full of Rangers supporters.



"I miss my team-mates, training, I miss matches, I miss Ibrox full of you guys", he said in an Instagram message.





"But the most important thing right now is to take this pandemic situation seriously and to follow instructions and advice from the medical staff, who are the most important players in this game.



"I’m expressing huge gratitude to all of them without any exception.



"I can’t wait to run out on the pitch again, until then I’m staying home, praying for everyone’s safety and health."



The Scottish season could be called to a halt, with the title handed to league leaders Celtic, although UEFA is against leagues choosing to finish yet.

