XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/04/2020 - 12:35 BST

Inter Pushing For Dries Mertens As Arsenal and Chelsea Interest Yet To Firm Up

 




Arsenal and Chelsea linked attacker Dries Mertens could stay in Italy even if he leaves Napoli during the summer transfer window, with Inter pushing for him.

Mertens is out of contract in the summer and has been considering his options in recent months, with leaving now back on the agenda for the Belgian. 


 



The Serie A giants are keen to see him sign a new contract, but there have been no talks between the two parties for over 40 days now.

He has been linked with a move away from Serie A, with clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea claimed to hold an interest in him.
 


However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the interest from outside Italy has not developed into anything concrete thus far as he closes in on taking a decision on his future.



Inter, for the moment, are the ones who are pushing to land him.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with his representatives and are prepared to push further in order to take him to the San Siro.
 


The Belgian also feels an emotional connection with Napoli and is yet to take the call on whether he wants to leave the club.

For the moment, it may be unlikely that he will leave Italy even if he decides to part ways with Napoli this summer.
 