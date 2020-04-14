Inter Pushing For Dries Mertens As Arsenal and Chelsea Interest Yet To Firm Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea linked attacker Dries Mertens could stay in Italy even if he leaves Napoli during the summer transfer window, with Inter pushing for him.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and has been considering his options in recent months, with leaving now back on the agenda for the Belgian.













The Serie A giants are keen to see him sign a new contract, but there have been no talks between the two parties for over 40 days now.



He has been linked with a move away from Serie A, with clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea claimed to hold an interest in him.





However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the interest from outside Italy has not developed into anything concrete thus far as he closes in on taking a decision on his future.







Inter, for the moment, are the ones who are pushing to land him.



The Nerazzurri have been in talks with his representatives and are prepared to push further in order to take him to the San Siro.





The Belgian also feels an emotional connection with Napoli and is yet to take the call on whether he wants to leave the club.



For the moment, it may be unlikely that he will leave Italy even if he decides to part ways with Napoli this summer.

