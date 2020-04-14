It Was My Moment Of Maximum Happiness – Liverpool Shot-stopper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has admitted that the UEFA Super Cup was a dream game for him, giving him maximum happiness.



Adrian joined Liverpool in August 2019 on a free transfer after he decided not to renew his contract with West Ham United, with the Reds looking for an understudy to Alisson.













The Spanish goalkeeper made his debut for the club in the season opener against Norwich City at home, as first choice 'keeper Alisson suffered an injury during the game. Adrian came on to the pitch on the 39th minute to mark his debut for the club.



Liverpool played the UEFA Super Cup after their first Premier League game of the season and with Alisson out with an injury, Adrian got his opportunity to shine for the club earlier then he might have expected.





It was a dream come true for the 33-year old as he made his way to Vodafone Park, making his debut as a starter in his second game for the Reds.







The meeting with Chelsea went to penalties and Adrian saved Tammy Abraham's last spot kick for the Blues, winning Liverpool's first trophy of the 2019/20 season.



Adrian admitted he felt the most happy in that moment and continues to believe in his abilty to succeed at Anfield.





“To be fair, if I could dream a game before a game, that was it! It was the dream game for me”, Adrian told Liverpool's official site.



“It was my first time in the starting eleven for Liverpool, playing in the European Super Cup in Istanbul, in a stadium full of Reds in the crowd.



“It was a very long game, very warm, the weather was nice but the temperature was really warm. Going to extra-time, to penalties and then to save the last one with my foot.



“It was like maximum happiness in that moment and I felt like ‘I am here, I am here to help the team 100 per cent and I showed that’. I signed my contract here for that.”



Adrian has made 18 appearances for the Reds so far this season across all competitions.





