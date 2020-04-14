Leeds Star Confident Premier League And Championship Will Go Hand In Hand

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla remains confident about seeing the Championship follow the Premier League with whatever decision they take regarding the issue of finishing the season.



Playing games behind closed doors has been floated in a bid to complete the current campaign, but with no restart date set, the issue remains unresolved.













Casilla's Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table, but if the season is declared null and void, or finished incomplete, their fate is unclear.



However, Casilla has cut an unconcerned figure and believes the Premier League and the Championship generally go hand in hand when it comes to making decisions.





"The Premier League and the Championship, in general, go hand by hand", Casilla explained to Spanish sports paper L’Esportiu.







"We are pretty close and I have a feeling that whatever happens with the Premier League will also apply to the second tier."



Casilla also took time to give an update on his current situation, revealing that he will not be able to return to training until at least 16th May.





"But for now the only thing we have been told is that until 16th May we will not be able to start training



"This is a date that will depend a lot on how the virus [situation] evolves."



Casilla has been a mainstay between the sticks for Leeds since his arrival from Spanish giants Real Madrid and has featured in 35 league games for the Whites this season.

