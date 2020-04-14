XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

14/04/2020 - 15:24 BST

Serie A Giants Put Tottenham and Liverpool Stars On Radar, Spurs Man Given Priority

 




Roma could turn to Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen or Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, with their chances of keeping hold of Chris Smalling growing smaller.

La Lupa signed Smalling in August this season on a season-long loan deal, paying Manchester United €3m as a loan fee, and he has flourished in Serie A.  


 



The Italian giants want to keep Smalling, but Manchester United are tipped to want £25m for his services, putting him out of reach for the Giallorossi.

Roma are now actively planning for potentially not being able to sign Smalling and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, have Vertonghen and Lovren on their shortlist.
 


Vertonghen is seen as a possible bargain by Roma as he has not yet come to an agreement over a contract extension with Tottenham and could move on a free transfer this summer.



Liverpool's Lovren, who has been tipped for a move away from Anfield this summer, is also on Roma's radar, as is Torino's Nicolas N'Koulou.

Vertonghen is claimed to be Roma's first choice if they are unable to land Smalling as they would have to pay a transfer fee for Lovren and N'Koulou.
 


The Giallorossi currently sit in the Serie A standings, but the season has been suspended in Italy and it remains unclear when, or even if, it will resume.
 