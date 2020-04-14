They Are Very Good – Blackburn Star Picks West Brom As Toughest Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has revealed that he rates Slaven Bilic's West Brom as the toughest team he has come up against in the Championship this season.



The two sides have met each other once this season so far, in August at West Brom's home ground, with the Baggies coming out 3-2 winners on that occasion.













The Riversiders went 1-0 up in the very first minute of the match, but the game turned at its head in the space of 18 minutes with Slaven Bilic's side scoring three goals to head for the break with a 3-1 advantage.



The visitors made a strong comeback in the second half, scoring once, but could not find the third that would have helped them head away with a point from the match.





In a Q&A session with his club's official site, Lenihan said while answering a question on the toughest opposition he has faced: "This season, West Brom.







"We got off to a great start, scoring a goal, but then after that the game just turned on its head.



"For those 25-30 minutes in the first half, that was the most difficult time for us and I think most of the lads would agree with me.





"But bearing in mind how we responded in the second half, we pinned them back and we were unlucky not to get a goal, but West Brom are a very good team."



Bilic has West Brom sitting second in the Championship table following 37 games and well placed to win promotion to the Premier League if the season restarts.

