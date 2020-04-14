This Is Tip I’d Give Young Goalkeepers – Former Rangers Goalkeeping Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has revealed the best tip he could give to an aspiring young shot-stopper looking to make their mark.



The 66-year-old spent four years on the books at Ibrox and held goalkeeping coach positions at Kilmarnock and Hearts prior to heading back to Rangers in 2007.













He left the club after almost ten years following the appointment of Pedro Caixinha as the man at the helm in March 2017, heading to Nottingham Forest as Tricky Trees goalkeeping coach.



Stewart has worked with a host of goalkeepers over the course of his coaching career and has seen some with big potential fail to kick on.





He believes that young goalkeepers need to make sure they listen to the advice they are given by their coaches and take what they learn into matches.







Stewart admits that players who have not heeded the advice have later wished they had done.



"Listen to the advice you’re given", Stewart told Rangers' official site when being asked about his best goalkeeping tip.





"That’s the best tip I could give an aspiring young goalkeeper.



"If you do that and take what you’re being told on board, you’ll have your best chance of taking that into the matches you play.



"Without naming any names, we’ve had a couple of young goalies who have had fantastic potential at first



"We kept giving them advice about how to live their lives in terms of their lifestyles and how they conducted themselves when they were here but it hasn’t worked out.



"It’s strange because it’s all here for them but it’s only when they go away that lads who fall into that category realise what they’re missing.



"When you have a conversation with them about it afterwards, a lot of them say ‘If only I had listened’ and it’s crucial people do that. It’s not a rule that’s exclusive to goalkeepers either.



"Right through the team, you have to remember your coaches are trying to get the best out of you."



Rangers currently have veteran shot-stopper Allan McGregor between the sticks, with Wes Foderingham operating as his understudy.

