Would Be Dangerous – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert Warns On Rushing Players Back

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has warned that his players will need substantial preparation time before jumping back into matches when the current season eventually restarts.



Lambert's Ipswich are just tenth in the League One table after a poor run of form and had lost four league games on the spin before the season was suspended.













It remains unclear when League One football will start again, but it could potentially be at short-notice and Lambert is concerned about the potential effects.



Lambert feels it would be dangerous to rush the team back into action and ask them to play the entirety of games without a decent pre-season as it may result in mass injuries in the squad.





With no return date announced by the authorities, clubs have their hands tied, with Lambert admitting they are not able to plan for anything, going on to add the situation out in the world needs more attention now anyway.







“The players would normally have six weeks off in the summer before returning to pre-season training”, the Tractor Boys boss told the club site.



“We don’t know when training will begin again but it’s going to be well past six weeks. It will be dangerous for players to be asked to go and play 90 minutes of football without a proper ‘pre-season’.





“You can use the squad and play some of the youngsters but they still need a decent time to get match fit.



“At the moment though, we can’t plan for anything but there are bigger things going on in the world anyway.”



Ipswich have placed a number of their non-playing staff on the UK Government's furlough scheme.

