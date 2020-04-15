Claim From France: Prospective Newcastle Owners Enquire About Two Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's prospective owners have started to make moves in the transfer market, with enquiries slapped in for two players.



It is claimed Newcastle are close to being sold for a price of around £300m, with the new owners set to be Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.













The prospective owners are wasting no time in planning to make an impact and, according to Eurosport France, they have now made enquiries about two players.



They have sent intermediaries to ask about the situation of Napoli winger Dries Mertens, who is out of contract at the Serie A side in the summer.





An enquiry has also been made for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, a player who has already been linked with a host of clubs on the back of his impressive form for the Belgian side.







Newcastle appear poised to splash the cash if the takeover goes ahead, with reshaping the squad appearing to be a priority for the prospective owners.



Steve Bruce is currently in charge at St James' Park and it remains to be seen if he has been consulted about Mertens and Dennis, and even if he is the man the new owners will want to lead the Magpies into a new era.





Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League table with the season currently suspended, with Bruce having the side eight points above the bottom three.

