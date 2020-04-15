Former Romania Star Gives Ianis Hagi Advice Amid Lazio Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Romania striker Ciprian Marica has insisted that Ianis Hagi should stay at Rangers and continue to develop, despite interest from Serie A giants Lazio.



Rangers signed the attacking midfielder from Genk in January on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy.













Hagi has made an impact since joining the club, but it is still unclear whether Rangers are prepared to take up the option and sign him on a permanent deal.



Lazio have long tracked Hagi's progress, but ex-Romania star Marica does not yet think his countryman is at a level where he could walk into the team in Rome.





He believes that the attacking midfielder is still young and needs to play regularly in order to develop. He insists that staying at Rangers would be the smarter move for Hagi.







Marica told Romanian broadcaster TVR Sport: “It would be good for Ianis Hagi to be a starter at Glasgow Rangers and continue at this team.



“For him, it is important to play!





“Lazio are a very good team and I do not know whether it would be appropriate for him to change and go to a big team.



“I don’t think that Ianis Hagi is that good a player who will go to Lazio and play for trophies.



“He is a very young player who needs games and needs to stay important.”



Hagi is now waiting to see if the Scottish season restarts; Rangers could be forced to make a decision on Hagi based on the games he has already played if there are no further games this season.

