15/04/2020 - 11:28 BST

Great To Thrash Sheffield Wednesday – Blackburn Star On Favourite Match

 




Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has admitted he took special delight in his side's 5-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this season.

The Ewood Park outfit visited the Owls in January and handed the hosts a blow in their push for the playoffs by beating them 5-0, denting their goal difference in the process.  


 



Blackburn defender Lenihan revealed his visit to Hillsborough has been his favourite game for the club yet, with the centre-back also managing to get on the scoresheet courtesy of a Stewart Downing assist.

The 26-year old admits Blackburn have not had many 5-0 victories since he made his debut, adding it was a special day for him as he and the squad got to treat the away fans to a sumptuous win.
 


“The one that springs to my mind is probably this year against Sheffield Wednesday”, Lenihan told fans via Blackburn's official site, when asked about his favourite game.



“We beat them 5-0 and I managed to score a goal.

“We haven’t had many 5-0s since I’ve been here, so it was a great game to be involved in and for the away fans who came, you were fantastic that day.
 


“It was a great game for them.”

The win at Sheffield Wednesday added to a slump in form for the Owls, who lost 5-0 at Brentford before the season was suspended, further adding to the pressure on Garry Monk.
 