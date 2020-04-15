He’s Incredible – West Ham Starlet Picks Out Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United starlet Goncalo Cardoso has admitted that he takes inspiration from countryman Cristiano Ronaldo's journey to the top of the game.



The 19-year-old joined the Hammers from Portuguese outfit Boavista last summer, in a surprise move, and is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers.













In the meantime he has played regularly for the club's Under-23 side, featuring in 16 Premier League 2 games before the action was suspended early last month.



Cardoso is looking to progress in the game and has revealed that he looks at Ronaldo as an inspiration, noting how he has had longevity at the top.





The West Ham talent is also an admirer of Ronaldo's work ethic, with the Juventus forward always being keen to put in the hard yards for his game.







“Look at his story", Cardoso told his club's official site.



"He started from nothing but he started growing, working hard, and he has been at the top for so many years, which gives you motivation as a player.





“He doesn’t play my position, but he is a hero of mine. His motivation and how he works… it’s incredible.”



Cardoso has been capped by Portugal at Under-19 and Under-20 level and will be looking to kick on at West Ham when the signal to restart the season comes.

