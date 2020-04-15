I Can’t Pin It Down – Leeds United Star On Top Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski has revealed some of the best players he has played with in his career, highlighting Pablo Hernandez and Goran Pandev.



The Yorkshire giants swooped on Swiss side Lugano to secure Alioski's services in the summer of 2017 and he has made north of 100 appearances for the club.













Hernandez has been a crucial part of the Leeds’ side in their impressive form over the last two seasons, and Alioski believes the whole squad may be in agreement with him over the Spaniard's talent.



At 35 years of age, Hernandez is now in the twilight of his career, but he continues to be handed regular game time by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.





Alioski also picked Enis Bardhi and Elif Elmas as quality players he has turned out with.







Pandev was lauded by his compatriot too, with both earning caps for North Macedonia. Alioski noted the veteran’s accomplishments in Italy, admitting his countryman has won every trophy available in the country.



"There's a few good players, so I can't just pin it down to one. At Leeds, I think everyone will say it's Pablo”, Alioski told the club’s official site.





“We know he's got that experience, he's a really good player, and you can also learn a lot from him



“Then I also have Goran Pandev, Enis Bardhi, and Elif Elmas who play for the national team and are good quality players.



“Some names you know, some will pass you by, but a player like Gordan Pandev who has won the Champions League and everything in Italy, I remember him."



Alioski has made 30 league appearances for the the Peacocks in the Championship this season, with four goals and three assists to his name so far.

