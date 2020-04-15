It’s Not Come Yet – Leeds United Star On Best Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski is sure that his best moment for the club is still to come, with his eyes on the Whites winning promotion to the Premier League.



The North Macedonia international plied his trade in Switzerland before Leeds swooped to secure his services in the summer of 2017.













He has since established himself as a first-team regular, having featured in 30 of his side's 37 Championship matches so far this season.



However, Alioski still feels that, despite being 28 years old, he has not yet had the standout moment of his career and feels sure it will arrive when Leeds win promotion.





"Everybody has good moments, but the best one [promotion] is still to come", Alioski told his club's official site.







"And I will wait for this."



Alioski has regularly chipped in with goals for Leeds and has now hit the back of the net on 18 occasions; and Alioski has picked out his best.





"The first goal I scored when I came here, we played Nottingham Forest, and I will always remember this.



"I saw all the fans celebrating, and I just thought "Wow, I love it where I am".



Alioski has only another year left on his contract at Elland Road and it remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa will choose to stick with him if Leeds win promotion.

