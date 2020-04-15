Liverpool Target Kai Havertz Fuels Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked attacking midfielder Kai Havertz believes that he is ready to take the next step in his career and indicated that he is also prepared to consider a move away from Germany.



The 20-year-old has been widely linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, with several clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested in him.













But Leverkusen’s expectations of earning a fee north of the €100m mark have been touted as a possible reason he might stay put in a market that is likely to shrink this summer.



There are also suggestions that Bayern Munich are his preferred choice, but Havertz is clear that he is prepared to take the next big step in his career and even consider the challenge of playing outside Germany.





The German insisted that he is happy at Leverkusen, who he feels are a big club, but believes he deserves the chance to prove himself on a bigger stage and take next the leap in his career.







Havertz told German magazine Sport Bild: “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges and for me, it also includes [going] abroad.



“I am happy to leave the forecasts of the transfer market to others.





“Leverkusen are a great club and I feel good. I have always said that.



“But of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That is what I expect.”



It remains to be seen whether Havertz manages to convince Leverkusen to lower their asking price in order to facilitate a transfer this summer.

