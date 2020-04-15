Marcelo Bielsa Can Do This, It’s Magnificent – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio believes Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has the key strength of being able to get every last drop out of a player.



Bielsa took charge of Leeds ahead of their 2018/19 season and managed to finish in a playoff spot in his first season in charge of the club. Unfortunately for Bielsa, the Whites lost in the playoff semi-final against Frank Lampard’s Derby County 4-3 on aggregate.













This season he has Leeds sitting top of the Championship table and on course to win promotion if the campaign can be completed.



Becchio, who played for Leeds for nearly five years, scoring 87 goals for the club, admits that Bielsa is an icon in his homeland of Argentina.





The former Argentine striker believes there are many current managers who take inspiration from the 64-year old and feels he has a key skill.







Becchio is of the view that Bielsa is able to get the very best out of players, something he indicated not all managers can do.



"For many in Argentina, Bielsa is a master of football. His teams always play in a great way”, Becchio told The Athletic.





“Many of the current coaches or those who are just starting out pay a lot of attention to him. He’s an icon for us.



“He knows how to get the best out of a player which is something magnificent and complicated to achieve.



“It’s always intense work with Marcelo. I’ve been able to speak with some of the boys at Leeds and I only hear good words about him."



Bielsa is not expected to continue as Leeds head coach if the Whites are not playing Premier League football in the 2020/21 season.

