Newcastle United Loan Star Attracting Interest From Other Clubs

Newcastle United are yet to take a call on whether to take up their purchase option of €10m on Nabil Bentaleb, but the player has also been attracting interest from several other clubs.



The Premier League outfit signed the former Tottenham Hotspure midfielder on loan from Schalke in the January transfer window.













Newcastle do have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €10m, but in the middle of a takeover, the club are yet to take any decision on whether to sign the Algerian for the pre-agreed fee.



Cash-strapped Schalke are desperate to sell him in order to raise funds and it has been claimed that several other clubs are interested in Bentaleb.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, clubs from China, Saudi Arabia and Russia have shown an interest in signing the player.







It is still unclear whether Newcastle are prepared to pay the €10m fee or would look to try to negotiate the price down.



Schalke would prefer to pocket the fee they previously agreed and interest from other clubs strengthens their negotiating hand.





With Saudi money set to flow into Newcastle, the club are likely to have the funds under the new owners to complete the transfer if they want to sign Bentaleb.

