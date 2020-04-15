No Question – Frank Leboeuf Picks Liverpool Star As Dream Present Day Partner

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea and France defender Frank Leboeuf has admitted he would pick Virgil van Dijk as his ideal centre-back partner without any doubt.



The former Chelsea man won multiple accolades in his playing career, ranging from the Qatar Stars League with Al-Sadd, the FA Cup with Chelsea, to the World Cup with France.













Leboeuf retired in 2005, but still keeps close tabs on the centre-backs playing today and when asked who he would most like to play alongside of the current crop, did not hesitate to pick Liverpool defender Van Dijk.



Van Dijk has won plaudits for his performances with Liverpool, with the Dutch defender winning the Champions League with the Reds and finishing runner-up in the Ballon d’Or, losing out only to Lionel Messi.





The World Cup winning star heaped heavy praise on the Dutch international, stating the experience would be fantastic, going on to add it would be a pleasure to play alongside the Reds centre-back.







“There is no question. I will pick the best. Virgil van Dijk", Leboeuf told ESPN FC.



“It will be a pleasure and a fantastic help to be alongside him.





“Fantastic player. I appreciate the guy, I appreciate the character, I appreciate everything on him so yes, it would be fantastic.”



Van Dijk was pivotal in Liverpool’s 2018/19 Champions League campaign, helping the club to win their first European Cup since 2005.

