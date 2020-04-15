Take This Seriously, It Is Threat – Rustu Recber After Recovering From COVID-19

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Turkey and Besiktas goalkeeper Rustu Recber has urged people to take the COVID-19 threat seriously and follow all the safety protocols after he recovered from his bout of Coronavirus.



The 46-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to hospital, where he was in a critical condition for a while.













The former goalkeeper was put in isolation and he finally recovered and was discharged from the hospital last week.



Rustu declared victory over his bout of COVID-19, but admitted that he will still be away from his family for two weeks as he goes into another round of quarantine as per the rules.





He admits that he feared for his family's future as he struggled with illness on a hospital bed and insisted that people must take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and follow all the protocols laid down by health officials and governments.







Rustu told Inside Futbol: “First of all I would like to present many thanks to you and the all the people around the world that have supporting me during these difficult moments.



“I have won my fight against the virus and I have been discharged, but now for 14 days, I will live away from my family in quarantine at home.





“I did not scare. I just questioned what I have been doing all my life, and I thought that another thing that comes to my mind is what happens to my family if something happens to me? I always asked the question.”



The former goalkeeper believes COVID-19 is a threat to humanity and every safety measure must be taken until a vaccine is available to the public.



“Absolutely everyone should take this virus seriously. It is necessary to follow all the rules laid out until a solution is found. Stay away from contact. Stay away with one another and stay at home!!!



“This virus has become to a point that threatens humanity. Before finding a definitive solution, you should definitely not endanger the health of any player.”

