This Helped Me A Lot At West Ham – Hammers Midfielder On Adaptation

West Ham United star Felipe Anderson is of the view that his spell in Serie A at Lazio has helped him to meet the increased demands of Premier League football.



The Brazilian attacking midfielder signed for the London outfit in the summer transfer window of 2018 for a club record fee of £36m from Lazio.













Anderson spent five seasons at the club from Rome, learning the ins and outs of the game while developing his skills as a player at the Italian outfit.



The 26-year old admitted his time in Italy has helped him a lot in settling down in England, stating he educated himself about tactics while in Rome, which helped him adapt quickly at the London-based club.





Anderson moved to Lazio from Santos when he was 19, with the Brazilian highlighting the importance of playing for Lazio first before making the move to West Ham, adding it was the perfect transition.







“In Italy I learned tactics and this helped me a lot”, Anderson was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.



“It’s difficult when you arrive here in England, because every team has a lot of quality and the players are so good, but because I learned tactics for five years in Italy that helped me a lot to arrive to a different country.





“If I’d arrived directly from Brazil, I think I would have taken longer to adapt, because the pace here is so intense.



“In Brazil is really slow, in Italy midway and here very fast.



“So, after Italy, this is perfect, but I did well to go there first.”



The playmaker has made 64 appearances for the club so far, registering eleven goals and ten assists, and has been linked with a potential return to Serie A this summer.

