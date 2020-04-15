Timing Not Good For Us – Leeds United Star On Football Suspension

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla believes that the suspension of football came at a wrong time for his side, following their hard work throughout the season.



The Whites were on a five-game winning run and had climbed up to the top of the Championship table when the action was suspended early last month.













After missing out on the chance to be promoted last season, the Whites are desperate to earn promotion this time around and with just nine games left for the goal to be achieved, Casilla insists that the timing of the suspension was bad.



He is convinced that Leeds were marching to the Premier League, especially with several games at Elland Road still to come.





"Yes, the truth is that it [the break] was not timely for us", the former Real Madrid shot-stopper told Spanish sports paper L’Esportiu.







"We had won five straight before everything stopped, there were nine games left, some at home.



"Doing good things we could have won and we would have had enough to get back to the Premier League."

