Arsenal Linked Jonathan Tah Set For Bayer Leverkusen Stay

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is likely to stay at the club, despite interest from Arsenal.



The 24-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen this summer, with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.













The German defender is on Arsenal's radar and the Gunners have been tipped to strengthen their backline in the summer transfer window.



Tah though has a €40m release clause, which must be activated by the end of May, and Arsenal do not yet know when the current season will end or a new one begin.





Given the uncertainty, Tah is now likely to stay at Leverkusen, according to German magazine Sport Bild.







With Arsenal and his other suitors unlikely to have the funds to trigger the clause by the end of May, Leverkusen are keen to keep him.



It is claimed that staying at Leverkusen could suit Tah, who may have Champions League football on the agenda with the side for next season.





Tah's contract at the BayArena still has another three years left to run.

