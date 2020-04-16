Fraser Forster Best Goalkeeper I’ve Played With – Charlie Austin

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlie Austin has revealed that former team-mate Fraser Forster, on loan at Celtic from Southampton, is the best goalkeeper he has ever played with.



The pair left Premier League club Southampton in the previous summer transfer window, with the striker making the move to West Bromwich Albion and the shot-stopper heading north of the border to Celtic on a season-long loan.













Forster had fallen down the pecking order at Southampton, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl preferring Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn between the sticks.



The veteran goalkeeper managed to make just one Premier League appearance for the Saints in the 2018/19 season before being shipped on loan to former club Celtic.





Austin rates Forster as the best goalkeeper he has ever turned out alongside and feels the shot-stopper was unlucky earlier in his career due to Joe Hart keeping him out of the England team.







"He was unfortunate that Joe Hart was England number one while he played for Man City", Austin told Open Goal.



"When I went there, he was top drawer. The best goalie I've played with I would say.





"It was a strange one. Him and Al McCarthy were very good together.



"Then they brought in Angus Gunn and just left him as fourth choice. It was mad."



Forster has rekindled his career at Celtic, making 39 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions, and establishing himself as the club’s number one.

