XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/04/2020 - 12:12 BST

I Like Him – Barcelona Coach Comments On Everton and Chelsea Linked Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona coach Quique Setien is hopeful that midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who has been linked with Chelsea and Everton, will remain at the club next season.

Coutinho has struggled to live up to his billing at Barcelona and he was loaned out to Bayern Munich last summer with an option to buy reserved for the German champions.  


 



The Brazilian has not done enough though to convince Bayern Munich to trigger the clause and Coutinho is already being linked with other clubs.

Carlo Ancelotti has been claimed to be plotting an ambitious move to take Coutinho to Everton, while Frank Lampard's Chelsea are also a potential destination.
 


However, Barcelona coach Setien stressed that the midfielder is still a quality player who is good enough to be at Barcelona.



The Barcelona coach wants to speak with Coutinho once he returns from his loan spell and is hopeful that he will be at the club next season.

Setien told Catalan radio station RAC1: “I think Coutinho is a great player.
 


“I really like him. He is a player who was made for Barcelona.

“You have to pay the clause or the amount Barcelona want. I believe he can be here at the beginning of next season.

“I have to talk to him and ask him [what he wants to do].”

Coutinho has so far made 76 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals in the process.
 