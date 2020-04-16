XRegister
16/04/2020 - 13:11 BST

I’d Gladly Play Games Against Rangers Again Says Former Fiorentina Forward

 




Former Fiorentina forward Adrian Mutu has revealed if given the opportunity he would gladly turn the clock back to the UEFA Cup semi-final tie his side played against Rangers in 2008.

Mutu spent five seasons at the Italian Serie A outfit, making over 140 appearances for the club and rebuilding his career.  


 



La Viola locked horns with Glasgow outfit Rangers in 2008 in the UEFA Cup semi-finals, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The score remained 0-0 throughout the second leg, forcing the game into extra-time.

The now retired Romanian forward was heartbroken after the Florence-based club lost the game on penalties, with Mutu admitting he missed a golden opportunity to finish the game off for his side in the dying moments of the second leg.
 


The game continues to stick in Mutu's mind and the Romanian, now 41, has admitted when asked that it is the one game he would gladly play again.



"I would gladly play the first and the return leg against Rangers in the UEFA Cup semi-final", Mutu told Sky Italia.

"I would replay it because in the final minutes of the return leg I had a header from a cross from the right flank, and I squeezed it wide.
 


"That is the year we could have really won the UEFA Cup."

Rangers reached the final of the UEFA Cup after defeating La Viola, where they faced off against Zenit St. Petersburg, losing 2-0 to the Russian side.
 